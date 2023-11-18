The Greatest Piano Men

press release: This electrifying production from Jeff Davis, Executive Producer of Broadway’s ‘Rock of Ages,’ debuted to rave reviews at the Flamingo in Las Vegas celebrating the world’s greatest pianists and showmen – from Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Ray Charles to Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Liberace and Billy Joel! The show features storytelling, videos, a great band, and many hit songs including “Good Golly Miss Molly”, “Superstition”, “Rocket Man”, “Tiny Dancer” and “New York State of Mind”.

Adults $45; students $10. Tickets also available at Lake Ridge Bank, 3207 Parmenter St. Middleton.