press release: As the city celebrates its circus heritage with Baraboo’s Big Top Parade, the historic Al. Ringling Theatre will offer two screenings of the inspiring 2017 musical “The Greatest Showman,” as well as additional tours at special prices on parade day.

“We invite circus enthusiasts of all stripes to join us for a screening of “The Greatest Showman” and to learn more about the theater with one of three tours on parade day,” says Joan Fordham, the theater’s interim executive director. “The Al. is excited to join in the Big Top Parade fun and celebrate the heritage of “The Greatest Place on Earth.””

Screenings of “The Greatest Showman” are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20. During Saturday’s performance, guests are invited to sing along with the film’s many inspirational songs. Tickets for “The Greatest Showman” are available at alringling.org, by phone at 608.356.8864 and at our box office, 136 Fourth Ave., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, as well as one hour before the show.

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. It stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams. The Ringlings bought Barnum & Bailey Circus in 1906 and merged it with Ringling Brothers Circus in 1919.

Leading into each screening, Sharon Warner will play American music from the time of P.T. Barnum (1810-1891), including some circus favorites, on the antique Barton organ. Music starts 30 minutes before the film.

Built by the man who brought the circus to Baraboo and the oldest Ringling brother, the historic Al. Ringling Theatre will offer tours before the Big Top Parade at 9 a.m. and then after at the regular time of 1:30 p.m., followed by an additional 3 p.m. tour. Tour tickets will be offered at a special price of $10.

In addition, the Al. Ringling Theatre concessions area, lobby and ART Gallery will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, so parade-goers can enjoy real circus popcorn and other treats during the event!