Greco-Roman Myths and Mischief: Four Epic Escapades

2/21-3/1, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 3/1) and 2 pm, 2/22-23.

media release: Written by Nick Schweitzer; directed by Jasmine Ridler

Four one-act plays set in ancient Greece and Rome: 1. Touched by the Gods, or Venus in Chains; 2. A Song of Troy; 3. Helen of Troy, Pretext for War; 4. Orestes in the Underworld, the long-lost satyr play of the Oresteia.

Suggested for 18+ due to mild sexual content

Presented on the Evjue Stage