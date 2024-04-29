Greek Goddesses in the Black Fantastic: Wayne Shorter and Esperanza Spalding’s Jazz Opera (Iphigenia) and the Art of Harmonia Rosales

media release: Room L140.

’The Black Fantastic’, as writer and curator Ekow Eshun calls it, is a cultural movement that wrestles with the legacy of slavery and racial injustices by creating new narratives and alternate possibilities. This talk will explore how Black musicians, lyricists, and artists use classical myths in the service of the Black Fantastic.

Helen Morales is Argyropoulos Professor of Hellenic Studies at the University of California Santa Barbara. Her most recent book is Antigone Rising: the Subversive Power of the Ancient Myths. In 2022 she was lead curator of the exhibition Harmonia Rosales: Entwined.