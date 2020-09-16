ONLINE: A Green and Equitable Recovery in the Great Lakes

RSVP here.

press release: An equitable and green economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19 is possible. Join us to learn more about how local climate initiatives in the Great Lakes region can help stimulate local economies and create jobs, while also improving public health and reducing carbon emissions. This event will be centered around sustainability policies that prioritize frontline communities and communities of color, who are more likely to be affected by pollution and the impacts of climate change. Speakers: Mayor Melvin Carter, St. Paul, MN; Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Madison, WI; Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, WI Moderator: Betsy Hodges, Former Mayor, Minneapolis, MN This event is a part of the Climate Mayors National Dialogue on Green and Equitable Recovery, a nationwide speaker series advocating for national leadership to prioritize recovery policies that are environmentally sustainable and socially just in the time of COVID-19.