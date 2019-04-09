press release: Green Book (2018). Starring Viggo Mortenen, Mahershala Ali, Linda Crdenlli. A bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive a world-class Black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on “The Green Book” to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans. Drama. Rated PG-13. 130 minutes