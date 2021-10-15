RSVP for Green Construction: Algae Academy

press release: The Algae Academy is a unique module that teaches the fundamentals of algae and how algae can be applied as a solution for today’s global dilemmas.

The goal of the Algae Academy is to utilize algae as a tool to effectively meet the four disciplines of STEM in an interdisciplinary and applied approach through real world applications. Students will grow algae, develop experiments, measure growth, analyze data, and make connections on how algae production has a positive impact on the global environment.

Class includes a FREE 5-day STEM kit for students to grow algae. Recommended ages 16 - 24.

Class will be held from Monday, October 25 through Friday, October 29 in person at the Madison Labor Temple, 1602 South Park Street in Madison from 5 PM - 7 PM .