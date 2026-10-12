The Green Crafty Fair
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Aubergine 1226 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 5304
media release: Small Fair, Big Heart for the Planet! Come wander through a charming little craft fair filled with creativity, thoughtful treasures, and makers who care about the Earth! Discover handmade goodies, unique finds, and earth-friendly creations made with love and a little extra care for our planet. Shop small, shop thoughtfully, and celebrate the magic of makers who are crafting a greener world—one creation at a time!
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Aubergine 1226 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 5304
Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays