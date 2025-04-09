media release: These days, we all need opportunities to unwind and connect. Join us for our new virtual event series, Green Fire Cafe!

Part coffee klatsch, part happy hour, all welcoming, the Green Fire Cafe brings free casual opportunities for the WGF community and beyond to share stories, ask questions, and build connections. WGF leaders like Meleesa Johnson and Paul Heinen will also share policy updates and news about current conservation issues.

Our debut gathering will be April 9 at 3:00-4:00pm CT via Zoom. This month's theme is Belonging. What fills your cup?

Grab a drink and a snack but come as you are! Students, professionals, retirees--all are welcome. Please share widely!

We will continue to gather on the first Wednesday of the month for May to September 2025. All meetings will be via Zoom from 3:00-4:00pm Central Time.