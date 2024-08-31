media release: UK | 1946 | 35mm | 93 min.

Director: Sidney Gilliat; Cast: Alastair Sim, Trevor Howard, Sally Gray

Life during wartime gets rather deadly for a group of British doctors and nurses stalked by a serial killer in this delightfully daft World War II-era comedy-thriller. Amidst frequent air-raids and enough romantic entanglements to power a season’s worth of soap opera plotlines, the murders pile up, and no one is above suspicion in the eyes of bomb-shy Inspector Cockrill (played to perfection by the incomparable Alastair Sim). Loaded with delicious period details, sharp, dark humor, and a bomb shelter’s worth of twists and turns, Green for Danger is a crackerjack entertainment, featuring crisp black and white cinematography and stylish direction from Sidney Gilliat.