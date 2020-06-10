press release: The city of Madison Engineering Division would like to invite the public to learn more about green infrastructure and a pilot project in the Westmorland neighborhood. The public is invited to attend an upcoming virtual public information meeting, 5:30 p.m., June 10, via Zoom.

Register for the meeting by June 9 . All information on how to register is on the pilot project page.

What is Green Infrastructure?

When it comes to stormwater management, green infrastructure can be explained as a number of approaches to managing wet weather impacts in a more resilient approach that manages more rain where it lands. This approach benefits the environment and community, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Examples of green infrastructure include, but are not limited to, plant or soil systems, permeable pavement or other permeable surfaces , rainwater harvest and reuse with rain barrels or rain gardens. Green infrastructure is different than gray infrastructure, which is also included in the City’s current infrastructure. Gray infrastructure is the more traditional piped system which traditionally meant to move water directly from one location to another location. Green infrastructure reduces and treats stormwater at its source while delivering environmental, social and economic benefits.

Pilot Program Impact on Residents

The city’s Green Infrastructure Pilot Program is being tested with residents around Westmorland Park, on the city’s Southwest side. The first residents who will work with the city to implement green infrastructure as part of the pilot program are included in the Toepfer, Holly, Euclid and St Clair street reconstruction project, which will be under construction this year. The city is working with residents impacted to install green infrastructure within the public right of way. Examples of green infrastructure included in the pilot program include:

Cost to Residents

There are no mandatory costs to residents. Residents in the street reconstruction area that have been sited as good locations for a stormwater terrace can choose to upgrade to their simple grass basin to a native vegetation rain garden, which promotes additional infiltration, for $100.

Why This Work Matters

The city of Madison is partnering with the United States Geological Survey to study the impact of widespread green infrastructure throughout a neighborhood on the volume of stormwater. This will help the city to utilize green infrastructure as part of focused flood solutions in other parts of the city of Madison in the future. To make Madison more sustainable, it will need to be a team effort as we embrace this innovative approach to infrastructure.

