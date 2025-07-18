Green Jelly, Etched in Embers, Left on Red, January, Switchblade Saturday, Again We Rise & The Fiction We Create

Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521

media release:  Paranormal Rockdown comes to Main Street Music on Friday July 18th featuring Green Jelly, Etched in Embers, Left on Red, January, Switchblade Saturday, Again We Rise & The Fiction We Create. Music starts at 4pm.

Get your tickets NOW for $20 or the day of at the door for $25. Military & First Responders can get tickets for $10 at the door with a photo ID.

608-291-2422
