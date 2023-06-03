The Green Lake 100 Metric Century Bike Ride will be taking place on June 3, 2023, in Green Lake, WI. If bicyclists are looking for a challenging, yet fun ride featuring numerous routes of scenic beauty throughout the area, they need to look no further than the sixth annual Green Lake 100. New this year, we have three routes for you to choose from: 23 (37 km), 40 (64 km), and 62 (100 km) taking you through Green Lake County's vibrant communities of Green Lake, Princeton, and Berlin.

The ride officially begins around 6:30 AM from Green Lake’s beautiful Deacon Mills Park, then riders are off to explore the greater Green Lake area at their leisure on whatever scenic route they choose:

Loop the Lake | 23 Miles | 37 km | Map

Huckleberry Loop | 40 Miles | 64 km | Princeton to Green Lake | Map

One Hill of a Ride | 62 Miles | 100 km | Berlin to Green Lake | Map

Registration costs $65 and includes rest-stop goodies to refuel, dinner, one beverage of your choice, raffle prizes, and live music in the park following the ride.

There is no designated mass start time for participants. Instead, riders need to plan to depart as early as 6:30 a.m. and no later than 10:00 a.m. on the day of the ride, depending on their anticipated pace and planned distance. In order to ensure participants reach rest stops during operating hours, please depart during the specified window. Slower riders and those planning to ride the longer routes with multiple stops should depart earlier in the day.

Pre-registration is encouraged by visiting greenlake100.com. Same day registration is from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 3 in Deacon Mills Park. Registration includes a free pair of custom Green Lake 100 socks and wraps up with a ticket to the post-ride dinner, catered by Adams Rib and The Hog Father, along with a beverage of your choice, raffle prizes, and live entertainment by Gaylene Goodwill, all happening in Deacon Mills Park, Green Lake. Lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Rest stops will be loaded with plenty of treats, water, and sports drinks to keep you fueled for your ride. Stops are spread out approximately every 20 miles and will be listed on the map presented at registration. Routes will be well-marked with support vehicles by Wheel and Sprocket to assist riders if issues arise.

All are welcome to join in on the fun, shirts & dinner tickets are available for non-riders and available to purchase online by visiting greenlake100.com, or at registration the morning of the ride between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

NEW THIS YEAR! A portion of the proceeds of this wonderful event will be donated to the Green Lake Food Pantry. Thank you for participating!

For more information about other 2023 Green Lake activities, events, and businesses, please contact the Green Lake Are Chamber of Commerce at (920) 294-3231 or visitgreenlake.com.