Green Lake Fine Art Show

media release: Make Your Weekend Plans for Green Lake’s 52nd Annual Fine Art Show — August 9 & 10, 2025

Join us in beautiful downtown Green Lake for the 52nd Annual Fine Art Show, happening August 9 and 10. This beloved summer tradition showcases an impressive array of talented artists from across the Midwest and beyond.

Hosted by Town Square, the Fine Art Show has been a staple in the community since 1973. As a juried show, it features over 70 accomplished artists presenting works in a variety of media, including clay and pottery, fiber, glass, printmaking, jewelry, metal, mixed media, oil and acrylic painting, pastel, photography, sculpture, watercolor, and wood.

Whether you're searching for a standout painting, a unique sculpture, or a handcrafted piece of jewelry, the Fine Art Show offers something for every art lover to appreciate—and take home.

Enjoy More Than Just Art

Downtown Green Lake will come alive with vibrant energy as visitors browse art booths, enjoy delicious food and refreshments, and take in live music throughout the event. Make a day (or weekend) of it by dining at one of Green Lake’s many charming restaurants, all within walking distance of the show.

Don’t Miss This Creative Celebration in a Scenic Lakeside Setting.