The Green Man

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: UK | 1956 | HD Projection | 80 min.

Director: Robert Day

Cast: Alastair Sim, Terry-Thomas, George Cole

In this irreverent black comedy that’s frequently compared to The Ladykillers, the inimitable Sim plays Hawkins, a timid watchmaker and professional assassin, whose target, a pompous Member of Parliament, is accidentally protected by a bumbling vacuum cleaner salesman (Cole). The farcical action leads to a tense and hilarious climax at a dilapidated seaside hotel called…The Green Man.

