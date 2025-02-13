media release: Green over Grey: The Art of Adaptation, the exhibition organized by the 2024-2025 Teen Forum, will open on February 13, 2025.

The Teen Forum program is an opportunity for teens to get a hands-on introduction to a career as a museum professional.

The Teen Forum will consist of a small group of 9th-12th graders, ages 14-18, in the Madison area who are interested and passionate about all kinds of art, including traditional and nontraditional art forms. Under the guidance of MMoCA’s Education and Curatorial staff, the teens learn how to conceive and organize an exhibition, as well as develop educational programming to complement the exhibition. The Teen Forum will have the opportunity to build a meaningful and relevant arts program at the Museum, and will be exposed to a diverse array of careers within the arts. Members will meet in-person at MMoCA for 3 to 6 hours per month and will be paid a stipend. Eligible teens may participate for two years.