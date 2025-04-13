media release: Guitar — Owen Shefchik Bass — Jan Grzywacz Drums — Francis Randall Join Green Street Trio at Café CODA for a night of original music mixed with arrangements of our favorite jazz standards! Green Street Trio plays with a nod to legendary guitarist Grant Green’s groove-driven, bebop style. Time: 7:00 pm Door open: 6:00 pm Tickets: $10 at the door