Green Street Trio

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Guitar — Owen Shefchik Bass — Jan Grzywacz Drums — Francis Randall Join Green Street Trio at Café CODA for a night of original music mixed with arrangements of our favorite jazz standards! Green Street Trio plays with a nod to legendary guitarist Grant Green’s groove-driven, bebop style. Time: 7:00 pm Door open: 6:00 pm Tickets: $10 at the door

Info

The front of Cafe Coda.

Bob Koch

Music
