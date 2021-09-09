ONLINE: Green Team Roundtable Networking

press release: The Sustain Dane Green Team Roundtables are lunchtime networking sessions designed to connect you with members of other established or emerging green teams and sustainability committees. Join us for a fun and information lunchtime session. This meeting will be online and accessible via a Zoom link you'll receive upon registration. Contact lorenza@sustaindane.org with questions.

Can't make it this time? Register to put the next date on your calendar:

Thursday, December 9

