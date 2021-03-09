ONLINE: Green Thumb Gardening

press release: 6:30-8:30pm on Tuesdays: A wide variety of Spring themed gardening classes for both experienced and beginning gardeners.

The Green Thumb Gardening class series will give you the practical knowledge to keep your home garden thriving! Dane County Extension educators and local horticulture experts will provide in depth and accessible information for everyone from the novice to the experienced gardener. Register for the complete class series at a discounted price ($60.00) or individual classes ($12.00) according to your interests. Click the Tickets link for more information about each class.

March 9: Fruit Tree Pruning

March 16: Shade and Ornamental Tree Pruning and Tree Planting

March 23: Shrub Pruning

April 6: Soils, Soil Testing and Fertilizers

April 20: Wisconsin Spring Wildflowers

April 27: Plant Propagation Without Seeds

To insure equal access, please make requests for reasonable accommodations at least 10 days prior to the scheduled program, service or activity. If you need this material in another format please contact Lisa Johnson at 608-224-3715 or Email at johnson.lisa@countyofdane.com.

An EEO/AA employer, University of Wisconsin-Extension provides equal opportunities in employment and programming, including Title VI, Title IX, and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

La Universidad de Wisconsin-Extensión, un empleador con igualdad de oportunidades y acción afirmativa (EEO/AA), proporciona igualdad de oportunidades en empleo y programas, incluyendo los requisitos del Titulo VI, Título IX, y de la Ley para Americanos con Discapacidades (ADA).

Tus Tswv Hauj Lwm Ntawm (EEO/AA), ntawm lub Tsev Kawm Ntawv Qib Siab (University of Wisconsin-Extension) pab rau kev ncaj ncees txog kev hauj lwm thiab kev pab cuam, xws li nyob rau hauv Title VI, Title IX, thiab ntawm tsab cai Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) yuav tsum kom muaj.