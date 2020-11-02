ONLINE: Green Thumb Gardening

RSVP here for series/individual classes.

press release: The Green Thumb Gardening class series will give you the practical knowledge to keep your home garden thriving! Dane County Extension educators and local horticulture experts will provide in depth and accessible information for everyone from the novice to the experienced gardener. Register for the complete class series at a discounted price ($40.00) or individual classes ($12.00) according to your interests.

Spring Bulbs Nov 2 This talk goes beyond tulips and daffodils (although they are covered as well) and focuses on perennial bulb and corm species that don’t get as much attention but are stellar garden plants, such as crocus, Puschkinia, chionodoxa and alliums. We will also discuss bulbs for sun and shade situations, deterring critters that eat bulbs, and general bulb care. (Speaker Lisa Johnson)

Composting Nov 9 This presentation will review the principles of composting, tracking your compost temperature, maintaining proper moisture and temperature, aeration and turning, types of composters and bins, techniques such as sheet composting and vermiculture, and more! Natural Resources Outreach Specialist Mindy Habecker has been an instructor for the Master Composter program for a number of years and has many resources to share. (Speaker Mindy Habecker)

Ornamental Grasses and Sedges Nov 16 There are many beautiful species from tall to small, clumping and sod-forming to choose from that you can grow in a variety of situations, from shade to sun. We will cover native and non-native species and cultivars, planting, propagation and maintenance. (Speaker Lisa Johnson)

Woody Plants for Fall Fireworks: Choosing Deciduous Woody Plants with Great Fall Color Nov 30 People tend to think about maple trees when they think about fall color, and beautiful maples certainly abound. But there are many other woody species, trees and shrubs both that also provide plenty of fall interest. Tree and shrub diversity is important in a healthy, resilient landscape, so while we will talk about maples, we will cover other great species as well. (Speaker Lisa Johnson)

To insure equal access, please make requests for reasonable accommodations at least 10 days prior to the scheduled program, service or activity. If you need this material in another format please contact Lisa Johnson at 608-224-3715 or Email at johnson.lisa@countyofdane.com.

