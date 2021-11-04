ONLINE: Green Tie Gala

press release: 2021 Green Tie Gala: Thursday, November 4, 2021 @ 5:30 PM

An email with information on how to join the virtual Green Tie Gala via Zoom will be sent to attendees prior to the event.

This year's program will feature Wisconsin's top pro-conservation U.S. Senate candidates who will share their conservation platforms and plans for clean energy, healthy drinking water, and environmental justice.

Even though we won't be together in person at the Gala this year, we'd like to encourage you to join together with your friends and fellow conservation voters as you feel comfortable for Green Tie watch parties to hear the candidates' addresses.

Click here to learn about sponsoring the Green Tie Gala. As a sponsor, you'll receive recognition in the event's promotional materials and during the event, as well as complimentary admission to the event for you and your guests.