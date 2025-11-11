Yarn & Fabric Craft Supply Consignment Sale

Holiday Inn, Verona 515 W Verona Ave, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Green Whimsy Yarn & Fabric Craft Supply Consignment Sale. All items consigned (and priced) by crafters just like you!

You'll find supplies for:

~ Sewing/Quilting Supplies

~ Knitting/Crocheting Supplies

~ Needlepoint Kits & Supplies

~ Beading/Jewelry Making Supplies

~ Collectible Dolls & Accessories including American Girl, Build-a-bear, Barbie, etc.

8am to 2pm Saturday, 3/14 and 8am to noon Sunday, 3/15.

*Everything half off on Sunday*

Cash & Credit Cards Accepted.

You can sell too!

greenwhimsy.com for more info.

