RSVP for Greenbush Neighborhood Walking Tour

press release: Greenbush Neighborhood

Spaghetti Joints, Synagogues and Urban Renewal

Madison’s historic Greenbush neighborhood was many things depending upon your viewpoint. From a place for entertainment at spaghetti restaurants and Prohibition speakeasies, to a neighborhood where neighbors looked out for neighbors, be they German, Italian, or Russian Jewish immigrants, or African Americans who were part of the Great American Migration. Urban renewal effort in the 1960s tore the heart out of the neighborhood, but many traces remain. Learn about all this and much more on our specialty tour!

Sunday, September 26, 2021. Rain date: Sunday, October 3

Tour times: Tours start at 10:00 a.m., leaving every 30 minutes, with the last tour at 2:00 p.m.

Tour duration: Approximately 1 1/2 hours

Tickets: $10 Members | $20 General Public. Ticket sales open Sept. 1 and will close at 11:59pm on Sept. 22.

We will have water available for guests. We encourage comfortable walking shoes as the sidewalk can be uneven in places.