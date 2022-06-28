media release: Performing at Arts + Literature Laboratory on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 7pm, GREENE/DROBKA/BLAIR is a resurfacing of a collaborative effort begun almost a decade ago. In the intervening years, Milwaukee-based percussionist Devin Drobka and Minneapolis keyboardist Matt Blair have continued diverse and diligent work together in the collective bands YINS and COLLECTOR, and on Drobka's most recent release, RESORTS. Meanwhile, saxophonist Will Greene absconded to the East coast, partaking in numerous projects in the improvised and experimental music scenes of Brooklyn, NY, where he currently resides. Together, the trio explores shared interests ranging from minimalist electronica to forceful free jazz.

Tickets are $12 in advance ($10 student/ALL Member advance) online at https://greenedrobkablair.bpt.me up to 2 hours before the show, or $15 at the door for everyone. Doors open at 6:30pm. Please visit artlitlab.org for COVID-19 policies. Please bring a face mask and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test.