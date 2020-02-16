Greg Abate Quartet

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Greg Abate – jazz saxophonist, flutist, composer continues as an international jazz/recording artist with 225 days a year touring the globe.

In the mid '70s after finishing a four year program at Berklee College Of Music, Greg played lead alto for the Ray Charles Orchestra for two years.

Later, Greg went on to form his group Channel One; played tenor sax with the revived Artie Shaw Orchestra under leadership of Dick Johnson from 1986 to ’87; ventured out as post hard bop soloist playing international jazz festivals, jazz societies and jazz clubs.

With Dave Stoler, piano; Jeff Hamann, bass; Dave Bayles, drums.

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-661-8599
