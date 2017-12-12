Greg Gregson & Christian Strait
Overture Center-Gallery III 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:Winter Exhibitions TUE, DEC 12, 2017 - SUN, MAR 4, 2018
Reception: FRI, JAN 12, 6 PM – 8 PM | Promenade Lounge
Gallery III: Prisms of Memory
Greg Gregson & Christian Strait
Through different media these artists each explore memory and interpretation.
Gregson uses gestural line and dynamic compositions to interpret everyday objects and imagery. Strait layers photographs of iconic Madison sites to visually illustrate how our minds build memories of physical space.
Info
Overture Center-Gallery III 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events