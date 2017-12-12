press release:Winter Exhibitions TUE, DEC 12, 2017 - SUN, MAR 4, 2018

Reception: FRI, JAN 12, 6 PM – 8 PM | Promenade Lounge

Gallery III: Prisms of Memory

Greg Gregson & Christian Strait

Through different media these artists each explore memory and interpretation.

Gregson uses gestural line and dynamic compositions to interpret everyday objects and imagery. Strait layers photographs of iconic Madison sites to visually illustrate how our minds build memories of physical space.