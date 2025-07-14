media release: Three-time Emmy Award-winning storyteller and producer Greg Marshall is returning to Madison with his critically acclaimed one-person show "Greg Marshall Pops Out of the Trees" at The Bur Oak on Monday, July 14. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

Called "magic" and "one of the most unique and unexpected experiences you can possibly treat yourself to" by audiences, the performance blends storytelling, live music, and improvisational elements to create a deeply engaging theatrical experience. Marshall's show follows a young man who discovers that the greatest story isn't the one he tells, but the ones he hears from the most unexpected people.

For Marshall, Madison holds special significance as the place where his transformative creative journey began. In 2005, he co-founded the influential hip-hop group The Figureheads in Madison, creating music that profoundly impacted children and families. His innovative approach to music mentorship and education became the subject of a Wisconsin State Journal feature, highlighting how his personalized songs helped a young child overcome daily challenges and showcased his gift for using storytelling to create meaningful connections.

"I want people to leave feeling refreshed, inspired and more in touch with themselves," says Marshall. "When I'm performing this show, I feel like I'm in the center of what I'm alive to do—and bringing it back to Madison, where so much of my creative career began, makes it even more meaningful."

After successful runs in Milwaukee that generated enthusiastic audience responses and sold-out performances, Marshall is bringing this intimate, moving, and often hilarious show to Madison audiences for one night only. The performance seamlessly weaves humor with profound emotion, with one audience member describing the experience as "watching a movie," while another praised how Marshall "created a sense of hope and wonder."

Tickets: Available at https://theburoakmadison. com/shows/greg-marshall-pops- out-of-the-trees

About Greg Marshall

Greg Marshall is a three-time Emmy Award-winning storyteller and producer who launched his career in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2005, he co-founded The Figureheads, an innovative hip-hop group that used music to impact the lives of children, particularly those with unique needs. His work gained national attention when he created a personalized song for a child facing developmental challenges, demonstrating the transformative power of music mentorship and educational storytelling.

Marshall's career has evolved to include performance, speaking, creative production, and brand strategy. His unique ability to connect with audiences through authentic storytelling has made him a sought-after keynote speaker and performer. This one-person show represents a significant milestone, bringing his narrative talents back to the city where his professional creative path began.