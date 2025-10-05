media release:

Greg Warren is a beloved stand-up comedian known for his sharp, relatable humor that resonates with everyday families across the country. Warren recently released his latest comedy special, The Champ, produced by Nate Bargatze, now streaming on Nateland’s YouTube channel. The Champtakes audiences through a hilarious exploration of the dangers of poison ivy, the rise of high school fishing teams, and his own (somewhat questionable) claims to champion status. The New York Times praised The Champ, noting: “His appealing, all-American observational humor begins with such sound, simple ideas, executed with commitment. Produced by Nate Bargatze, who shares his family-friendly, slice-of-life style, Warren takes on a big, bland subject like poison ivy or Walgreens, then sits with it, attacking from a dizzying number of angles.”

Greg’s previous special, The Salesman — co-produced by Nate Bargatze and 800 Pound Gorilla Media — was hailed by The New York Times, as “ [having] done for peanut butter what Jerry Seinfeld did for Pop-Tarts and Jim Gaffigan did for Hot Pockets.” The hour tells the story of Greg’s post-college years selling Jif and Pringles for Procter & Gamble, a formative chapter that ultimately launched his career in stand-up comedy. He can be seen in his Amazon Prime Special, Where The Field Corn Grows, Fish Sandwich on Dry Bar Comedy, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show and Comedy Central Presents. Greg’s audience consists of a widely diverse spectrum, having performed as a finalist on BET’s Coming to the Stage and on Country Music Television. He is a longtime favorite on the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Show, where he also contributes a recurring call-in segment known as The Warren Report.

Greg’s material has been a daily staple on SiriusXM for over a decade and can now be heard regularly on the Pure Comedy channel (formerly Laugh USA), as well as Jeff & Larry’s Comedy Roundup. He’s guested on top podcasts including Nateland, Never Not Funny, Bertcast, Dumb People Town, The Adam Carolla Show, and many more. He was selected as a New Face of Comedy at JFL, has performed on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend and participated in NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Greg is also the co-host of The Consumers, a podcast on Nate Bargatze’s Nateland network, where he and fellow comedians Tim Convy & Sean O’Brien do a weekly deep dive into one national brand.

Greg hails from St. Louis, MO, where his father was a high school wrestling coach, and his mother made him play clarinet in the band. He has captivated audiences with anecdotes about the conflict inherent in meshing the two disparate high school identities of varsity wrestler and band geek. Greg was also a West Point Cadet, where he distinguished himself by amassing an impressive tally of demerits and endless hours of pointless marching. After moving on to the University of Missouri, he studied journalism and became an All-American college wrestler. Warren can be seen working out his new material on a brand new domestic tour throughout 2025. You can find tickets on GregWarrencomedy.com.