Greg Zelek with Caleb Hudson

media release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra (MSO) celebrates the 21st season of its Overture Concert Organ series with four performances from September 2025 through March 2026. Greg Zelek, principal organist and Elaine and Nicholas Mischler Curator of the Overture Concert Organ has prepared programs featuring guest artists including the UW–Madison Concert Choir, trumpeter Caleb Hudson, organist Felix Hell, and An Evening of Intimate Chamber Music with nine MSO musicians for the 2025–2026 series.

“I’m really excited about the 21st season of the Overture Concert Organ series,” Greg Zelek exclaims. “I get the opportunity to perform with the UW–Madison Concert Choir, former Canadian Brass trumpeter Caleb Hudson, and members of our own MSO to close out our season. We also feature the brilliant organist Felix Hell who will perform his arrangement of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. I can’t wait to share these entertaining and exciting programs with you all!”The second concert of the season features Greg Zelek, Organ and Caleb Hudson, Trumpet on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Trumpeter Caleb Hudson has made a name for himself as one of the most virtuosic trumpet soloists, as well as a respected pedagogue. Caleb Hudson, a former member of the Canadian Brass, collaborated with Greg Zelek in 2022. Their program features multiple arrangements for organ and trumpet, such as Bartók’s Romanian Dances, as well as works written by and for Caleb himself.

All 2025–2026 Overture Concert Organ series performances take place in Overture Hall at 7:30 p.m. Subscriptions to all four are available now for 20% off single ticket prices, available online or via phone at (608) 257-3734. Single tickets ($25-$45) go on sale in-person at the Overture Center Box Office, 201 State Street, by phone (608) 258-4141, or online. Discover more at https://madisonsymphony.org/ 25-26organ