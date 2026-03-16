Greg Zelek

media release: Join us on Saturday, June 13, at 4:30 pm in Overture Hall for a special Overture Concert Organ performance to celebrate our centennial weekend! This event is free and open to the public so anyone is welcome! Audience members can register in advance, no tickets will be issued and seating is general admission in select areas of the hall. You will get to hear great music that is perfect for an outing with the whole family!