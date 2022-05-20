Greg Zelek with the Diapason Brass & Timpani

× Expand Madison Symphony Orchestra principal organist Greg Zelek.

media release: Greg Zelek, Organ; John Aley, Trumpet; Matthew Onstad, Trumpet; Mark Hetzler, Trombone; Linda Kimball, Horn; Joshua Biere, Tuba; John Jutsum, Timpani

"In my first of many collaborations with fellow Madison musicians, I am excited to perform alongside The Diapason Brass quintet and timpani in a concert that will pair our Mighty Klais with some of the loudest instruments in the orchestra. This program of music written for a variety of pairings will include Gigout’s Grand Choeur Dialogue, a transcription of Rachmaninoff’s famous Vocalise, and an arrangement of Bach’s famous Toccata and Fugue in D minor for organ and timpani. Audiences will enjoy the expressive and fluid partnership of MSO’s Principal Trumpet, John Aley, and the newly appointed trumpet professor at UW LaCrosse, Matthew Onstad; the warm sounds of MSO’s Principal Horn, Linda Kimball; the creative flair of UW Madison’s trombone professor, Mark Hetzler; the thrilling facility of MSO’s Principal Tuba, Josh Biere; and the thunderous rhythm of MSO’s Principal Timpani, John Jutsum. The event will have me pulling out all the stops on our Overture Concert Organ to match the excitement and volume of my colleagues on stage!" – Greg Zelek

