Greg Zelek & Mark Hetzler

media release: Arts at First announces an upcoming concert by Greg Zelek and Mark Hetzler on November 14 at First United Methodist Church in downtown Madison.

This musical experience will combine Zelek’s organ virtuosity and Hetzler’s trombone artistry. Greg Zelek is the principal organist of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and curator of the Overture Concert Organ, where he regularly performs and oversees all of the MSO’s organ programming. He performs as both a soloist and ensemble member across the country. Mark Hetzler is a professor of trombone at UW-Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music, as well as a former member of the Empire Brass Quintet. Mark has performed in recital and as a soloist with symphony orchestras all around the world.

This concert will feature a repertoire that spans classical and contemporary genres, including Astor Piazzolla’s “Libertango,” a Bach double feature with the “Adagio from Concerto in D Minor, BWV 974” and Fugue in D Major, BWV 532,” and original compositions by Hetzler, including “Abandon Cities,” “Appellation Spring,” and “Infinity.” Hetzler’s music fuses classical style with contemporary electronic trombone. This will be a concert unlike others, thanks to the combination of instruments and the virtuosity of the performers. Their goal, according to Greg, is to “tell a story through music to engage in a conversation with the audience.”

The concert is presented at First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Avenue, on November 14, 2023, at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are available for $20 at the door, and the doors open at 6:15 p.m. Following the performance there will be a reception in Fellowship Hall, offering the opportunity to meet the artists and fellow music enthusiasts.

Arts at First is a concert series at First Church and is dedicated to bringing the finest musicians and performances to our community. Its mission is to enrich the cultural life of the city through the power of music, providing memorable experiences for all.

First Church is a reconciling congregation in downtown Madison, open to full participation of all persons, celebrating diversity of race, gender, national origin, religious background and sexual orientation. We are committed to being “Downtown for Good.” For more information about the church, visit fumc.org.