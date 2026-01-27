× Expand Peter Rodgers Greg Zelek sitting at the Overture Center concert organ. Greg Zelek

media release: Organist Greg Zelek in concert on the superb St. Stephen’s pipe organ. Saturday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m. St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 5700 Pheasant Hill Rd. Monona. Tickets can be purchased securely online at here or at the door. Additional information at https://ststephensmonona.org/events/greg-zelek-concert/

Every note supports a good cause: thanks to the Korbitz Recital Fund and the St. Stephen’s Foundation, 100% of ticket sales help preserve this incredible instrument for generations to come.