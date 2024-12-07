Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball (EP release)

× Expand courtesy Gregg Hall Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball in a stairwell. Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball

media release: The 7th Annual Outlaw Night is back, and this year’s event will feature a special release party for Gregg Hall’s highly anticipated album, Exit 222. The celebration will take place at the iconic High Noon Saloon on Saturday December 7, 2024, bringing together fans, friends, and music lovers for an unforgettable evening of outlaw country, rock, and Americana.

The album, Exit 222, marks a pivotal moment in Gregg Hall's career as he embarks on a new journey to reach a larger, more diverse audience. "I have come to a place in my life and career where I need a change in direction to get my music to a bigger, broader audience," said Hall. "I'm taking a leap of faith, risking it all, and going all in on this new album."

The new project included signing a recording contract with legendary Nashville producer Johnny Garcia. Garcia, known for his work with some of the biggest names in country music, including Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks, who produced Hall's five-song EP. Recording for the EP began last December at Garcia’s home studio in Nashville, where Hall collaborated with world-class studio musicians to bring his songs to life.

"The opportunity to work with Johnny and the incredible musicians he assembled was a dream come true," Hall shared. "These songs are polished to a diamond shine."

Fans attending the Exit 222 release party at the 7th Annual Outlaw Night will get the chance to hear some of Hall's new material live, alongside his classic tracks that have made him a regional favorite. The event will be a celebration not only of Hall’s musical past but also of the bold new direction he's taking his career.

About Gregg Hall

Gregg Hall is a talented singer-songwriter known for blending outlaw country, rock, and Americana into his own distinct sound. With roots in Wisconsin and a growing fanbase, Hall is now setting his sights on the broader national stage. His partnership with Nashville producer Johnny Garcia represents the next step in his career, and Exit 222 marks the beginning of this exciting new chapter.

For updates on Gregg Hall's new EP, upcoming tours, and other news, follow him on social media, streaming platforms, and https://gregghallmusic.com.