Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball, RailHopper, Andy Meyer & the Stolen Thunder

media release:Outlaw Music invades Brooklyn Saturday Feb 26! Starting at 6pm With Brooklyn's own Andy Meyer and The Stolen Thunder band bringing a mix of Haunting original music mixed with some cover songs from Waylon, Cash and others . The Stolen Thunder band is to Country to be called Rock N Roll and to Rock N Roll to be called country they bring a sound of their own and doing things the way they want not caring what the critics have to say !!

Railhopper will hit the stage at 7:30 Pm with Jacob Vance leading the Band with his amazing guitar licks sure to blow you away !! Railhopper has been around the local Madison scene for a while now the and will play a lot of great songs ya'll will recognize from Jerry Reed , Dwight Yokam and Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Other Rock and Classic Country favorites.

Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball will invade the the Main steet stage at 9pm with their Honky Tonk and Road house sounds Mixing in Originals songs written By Gregg Cheech Hall and Playin Cover Tunes tons of Different artist from David Allan Coe , Willie Nelson , Tom Petty and many more a must see if you never have before you wont be disappointed. Doors open at 4Pm.