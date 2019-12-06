Gregg Kreutz
Garver Gallery 18 S. Bedford St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Madison-raised Kreutz is a full-time painter and faculty member at the Art Students League of New York. His book, "Problem Solving for Oil Painters", is the definitive book for artists. We’re proud to have feature Mr. Kreutz’s paintings for the last 30 years. December 6-January 11.
Hours: Monday 11-4; Wednesday-Saturday 11-4.
