GREGGS (EP release)

press release: GREGGS is a rapper/songwriter and the founder of N/A+M.E. artist collective. His debut EP, Change Mah Name, is a journey to find one's self through the noise of society and its attempt to define your limits. Marrying the traditions of New York boom-bap and contemporary sounds, his debut effort puts GREGGS at the center of the best of both worlds. Join him for his EP release party for a night of fun and incredible music.