media release: Presented by ACG.

This is a General Admission – All Seated Show. Tickets: $45.00 Advance; Gold Circle: $55.00 Advance. Gold Circle includes early entry and preferred seating. VIP: $150.00 Advance includes Gold Circle Seating, Signed Color Program, Lanyard VIP Laminate, XL T-Shirt, Tote Bag, and “Pure Chants I” CD.

For almost 25 years, GREGORIAN have thrilled millions of people worldwide with their choreographed shows and their ability to switch seamlessly from classical chorales to pop and rock songs. Their concerts have set new standards.

With over 2,000 shows in 35 countries and more than 10 million albums sold, GREGORIAN are the most successful choir in the world.

In November and December 2024, GREGORIAN will continue with their PURE CHANTS World Tour in Canada and in the USA.

Frank Peterson, the creator and producer of GREGORIAN says: “Our Pure Chants concerts bring the most popular GREGORIAN classics in an atmospheric and tranquil sound environment. Pure Chants concerts are extremely peaceful, yet spectacular and unite the audience with the most beautiful melodies in the world.”

The idea for GREGORIAN was born when Frank Peterson visited the royal monastery of San Lorenzo de El Escorial in Spain in 1989. Wandering through the medieval monastery and castle complex and listening to contemporary music on his Walkman, he found the inspiration for the sound experiment of mixing ancient Gregorian music with modern music.

Peterson first realized his idea with Michael Cretu and the worldwide sound phenomenon “Enigma”. Their first album “MCMXC a.D.” was released in 1990 and quickly became a worldwide success.

“MCMXC a.D.” was number 1 in 41 different countries and went 57 times platinum and 45 times gold. It is considered as the most successful German album of all time worldwide.

This gigantic success paved the way for GREGORIAN to take the musical idea one step further and to establish it as an independent music act. In 1999, with the start of production on the first album “Masters Of Chant”, Frank Peterson seamlessly built on the success of “Enigma”.

In the following years, GREGORIAN has sold over 10 million CDs and 7 DVDs worldwide and achieved gold and platinum status in 24 different countries.

At the end of 2024 and thus in time for their Anniversary World Touring 2025, Frank Peterson will release a new GREGORIAN album. The album will include new songs as well as re-recordings of some well known GREGORIAN classics.