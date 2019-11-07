Gregory Lee Renz
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Known for his heroic work as a Milwaukee Firefighter, Gregory Renz was inducted into the Wisconsin Fire and Police Hall of Fame in 2006 following the dramatic rescue of two little boys from their burning basement bedroom. Learn about his long career as a Fire Captain with the Milwaukee Fire Department, as well as his gripping debut novel, "Beneath the Flames."
Info
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Books