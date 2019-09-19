press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Gregory Lee Renz, author of Beneath the Flames!

Beneath the Flames gives readers an inside look at a firefighter’s life, and pulls together a suspense-filled drama that looks closely at how people are connected through love and forgiveness.

Known for his heroic work as a former Milwaukee firefighter of 28 years, Gregory L. Renz was inducted into the Wisconsin Fire and Police Hall of Fame in 2006 for the dramatic rescue of two boys from their burning basement bedroom. For this rescue Renz received the American Legion Medal of Honor, the Fire Rescue Class A Award from the Milwaukee Fire Department (their highest award), the Heroism and Community Service Award from Firehouse magazine, the Red Cross Brave Hearts Award for Emergency Response Hero, and many other accolades.