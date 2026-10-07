media release: Please join us for an artist talk with Gregory Schulte who will be in the gallery Sunday, October 11, 11am in conversation with gallerist, Theresa Abel, discussing the work in his exhibit, Illuminations. This talk will take place on the first floor of the gallery and be followed by a Q&A with the audience.

Madison artist, Schulte has the ability to make familiar subjects seem new and peculiar. Working in oil painting, most recently his focus has turned toward the transformative power of light and how fleeting illuminations can magically alter subjects and spaces.

The talk will be recorded for later viewing on our website

more on the exhibition:

September 25– November 8, 2026: We present Gregory Schulte – Illuminations, 23rd Annual Ceramics Invitational: Group Show, and in no.5: Human : Nature by Mark Golbach

Events:

Opening Reception Friday September 25, 5 - 8pm

Shows Open Online Saturday, September 26 at 10 am CDT.

Gregory Schulte – Illuminations

Gregory Schulte has the ability to make familiar subjects seem new and peculiar. Working in oil painting, most recently his focus has turned toward the transformative power of light and how fleeting illuminations can magically alter subjects and spaces. One line of investigation explores the effects of light on botanical subjects. In these dramatic paintings Schulte is mindful of the time of day, looking for low angles of early morning and late afternoon sun that shines through foliage and reveal intense colors, twisting gestures, and complex textures. In other paintings he is drawn to the transitory atmosphere of twilight, he has created paintings where lingering natural light intersects with awakening artificial sources inviting viewers to bring their own experiences with this magical hour.

Group Show: 23rd Annual Ceramics Invitational

For the 23rd year, Abel Contemporary Gallery will host an invitational of new works by ceramicists from across the country. One of our most anticipated exhibits, the show will be available in person and online, featuring the work of: Lindsay Oesterritter, Candice Methe, Nadia Niggli, Sanam Emami, Jaden Estes Carlson, ChengOu Yu, Eleanor Annand, Jing Huang, Del Harrow, Marlene Miller, Kelly Connole, Karl Borgeson, Gerit Grimm, Juliane Shibata, Stuart Gair, Rachelle Miller, Katie Fee, and Rick Hintze.

In no. 5: Human : Nature by Mark Golbach

Golbach has a bachelor of arts degree in painting from St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota, and a master of fine arts degree from Washington University in St Louis, Missouri. For the first part of his career, he focused on painting and printmaking later focusing on photography as his main practice. When he retired fifteen years ago from a day job his intent was to return to painting full time. After a winter “cranking out canvases but feeling isolated”, he decided to step into the larger world to see if he could make a serious photograph. Golbach says, “It’s not as easy as you might think. I’ve been struggling with the idea of what makes a ‘good’ photograph ever since.” This exhibit is a celebration of those years Golbach dedicated trying to add some small original contribution to the practice of photography focusing on his 12 self-published photography books.