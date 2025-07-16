Gregory Taylor, Matt Blair & Andrew Fitzpatrick

media release: Observatory: A Night of Experimental Musics

Gregory Taylor (solo)

Matt Blair & Andrew Fitzpatrick (duo)

+ a collaborative trio set

Gregory Taylor has been recording his iconic hybrid electronic / Indonesian works since the late 1970s, starting with independently distributed cassettes on his own ARTlevel label. In recent years, he’s become a serial collaborator and live improviser, working with numerous other artists including Madison-based percussionist Tom Hamer and formerly Madison-based duo Bell Monks. He’s a member of ensembles including the electronics-and-mandolin trio PGT and the duo The Desert Fathers, among other projects. In his day job, Taylor works for Cycling ’74, developer of the widely used music software program Max. He has hosted his radio show, RTQE, on Madison’s WORT-FM since 1986.

Matt Blair is a pianist, composer, multimedia artist, and educator living in Madison, Wisconsin. His work draws upon diverse musical traditions such as jazz and improvisation, sound art, minimalism, and electronic music.

Andrew Fitzpatrick is a Grammy-nominated member of the indie rock bands Bon Iver and Volcano Choir. He has recorded and performed extensively around the world, including appearances at various venues and festivals such as the Sydney Opera House and Montreux Jazz Festival. He has collaborated with many artists in many contexts, and has produced a body of solo work that incorporates synthesizers, guitars, field recordings, samplers, and electronic processing.