Grendel, Striplicker, Glass Apple Bonzai, Esoterik

press release: GRENDEL: Ascending The Abyss

with Striplicker, Glass Apple Bonzai, and Esoterik

Friday, Aug. 2

at Crucible, 3116 Commercial Ave, Madison WI

9 PM, 21+

$15 adv./$17 at door

Tickets available at grendelatcrucible.brownpapertickets.com

GRENDEL officially welcomes you to their Ascending The Abyss North America Tour 2019!

We will be touring North America this Summer in support of our upcoming album “Abyssal Light Ascension”. We are also excited to bring our good friends Striplicker, Glass Apple Bonzai and Esoterik with some surprise guests along the way!

VIP packages will be available soon www.grendel-hq.com

Can't wait to see you all on the road!