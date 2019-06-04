× Expand Travis Shinn Greta Van Fleet - 2018 Greta Van Fleet (left to right): Danny Wagner, Jake Kiszka, Josh Kiszka, Sam Kiszka.

press release: “MARCH OF THE PEACEFUL ARMY” tour, welcomed By 94.1 WJJO and The Resistance

Doors 5:30pm | Show 7:00pm

Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-8000. Tickets may be purchased in-person at the Coliseum Box Office, Orpheum Theater Box Office, and The Sylvee Box Office. Hours vary by box office location. $204.50 – Breese Stevens Field VIP; $54.50 – General Admission

These tour dates are in support of the band’s debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, out October 19, 2018 (Lava/Republic Records). Music fans were first introduced to Greta Van Fleet Josh Kiszka/vocals, Jake Kiszka/guitars, Sam Kiszka/bass & keys, and Danny Wagner/drums - in March 2017 with the release of the band's debut single "Highway Tune" that held the #1 position on U.S. Rock Radio Charts for five consecutive weeks and on Canada's Active Rock Radio Charts for nine straight weeks. Twenty-seventeen went on to be a wild ride of sold-out concerts in North America and Europe, glowing press, accolades from a slew of fellow artists from Elton John to Nikki Sixx to Justin Bieber, millions of YouTube video plays and Spotify streams, two #1 EPs, a Gold record in Canada, and most importantly, the genesis of an extraordinary connection with their fans.

All four young musicians are from the tiny Michigan hamlet of Frankenmuth known for its family-style chicken dinners and the world’s largest Christmas store. All four were raised on their parents’ extensive vinyl collections which helped give birth to the music they make today: a high-energy hybrid of rock’n’roll, blues and soul.

The album’s first radio track, “When The Curtain Falls,” took a mere three weeks to explode into the Top 10 at Rock Radio and is currently at #3 on the Rock Radio charts. The song has accumulated more than 18.5-million streams, and four million-plus views of the track’s companion music video.

Greta Van Fleet’s shared message with their music is to spread “peace, love and unity,” and their collective goal is to have people walk out of their live shows feeling invigorated, energized and exhilarated, and to take that feeling out into the world.