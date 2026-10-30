Gridlock (album release), Totally Cashed, M545, A Casual Ruckus, Pussy Vultures
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Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: After half a decade delayed in traffic, Gridlock will finally unleash their debut "Stuck" on Crustacean Records. Featuring the summer smash "Car Wash", this is the record you want to jam in a traffic jam.
*Witness! * A rare appearance by Pussy Vultures!
https://www.facebook.com/PVulturez
*Hear! * The debut of A Casual Ruckus!
*Feel!! * M545 crushing you with their punk fury!
https://www.facebook.com/M545MKE
*Pray! * Totally Cashed leaves a stage for ....
https://www.facebook.com/totallycashed
MF GRIDLOCK!