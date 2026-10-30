Gridlock (album release), Totally Cashed, M545, A Casual Ruckus, Pussy Vultures

media release: After half a decade delayed in traffic, Gridlock will finally unleash their debut "Stuck" on Crustacean Records. Featuring the summer smash "Car Wash", this is the record you want to jam in a traffic jam.

*Witness! * A rare appearance by Pussy Vultures!

https://www.facebook.com/PVulturez

*Hear! * The debut of A Casual Ruckus!

*Feel!! * M545 crushing you with their punk fury!

https://www.facebook.com/M545MKE

*Pray! * Totally Cashed leaves a stage for ....

https://www.facebook.com/totallycashed

MF GRIDLOCK!

https://www.facebook.com/mfgridlock/.