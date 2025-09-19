Grief: Care of Self and Others

media release: Join this complimentary conversation on grief, healing, and self-care. Author Kathleen A. Paris will share thoughtful approaches for tending to personal loss and being present with those who are grieving. Paris is the author of “Gentle Comforts: For Women Grieving the Loss of a Beloved Life Companion” and a certified Grief Support Specialist. Space is limited to 20 participants.

Register: https://www.kathleenparis.com or at Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness