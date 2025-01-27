Grief: Taking Care of Yourself and Supporting Others

Attic Angel Place, Middleton 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: The Continuing Education Programs of Attic Angel Association are held Monday mornings at Attic Angel Place, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton. The programs are open to the public. Coffee is served at 10 a.m. and the program begins at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge, and no reservation is required.

Jan. 27: Kathleen Paris, educator, management consultant, author of Gentle Comforts

Lectures & Seminars, Seniors
