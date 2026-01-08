Grilled Cheese Cook Off
Westside Community Services Building, Sun Prairie 2598 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Do you have what it takes to be crowned the grilled cheese champ? Sign up as a chef and make a grilled cheese creation that will wow the judges! If you’d rather be the one eating the sandwiches, then register to judge who has made the top cheesy creation of the day. Sign up today before spots fill up!
Info
Westside Community Services Building, Sun Prairie 2598 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Fundraisers
Food & Drink