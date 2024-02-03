Grilling for Peace

media release: Hello grillers and friends, we are getting close to our Feb. 3rd event! More info on our group at www.Savorysunday.org

Saturday 2/3/24 @ 11am at Lake Wingra. Across the street from 1602 Vilas Park Drive, Madison. The event will be on land in case the ice is not solid.

Grill spots are first come first serve. Bring your own food, drinks, garbage bags, grill, coals. Having a sled is helpful in transporting gear. Dress in layers!

We will not be accepting food donations. How to donate (buy a shirt or monetary) $ goes to benefit Savory Sunday. Suggested donation per grill spot is $35.

Also, accepting cash and Venmo donations day of event.

T-shirts: https://www.bonfire.com/grillin-4-peace-2023-1/

Individual questions please reach out to: savorysunday@gmail.com

Thank you so much for your support in helping feed the Madison community since 2005!