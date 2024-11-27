Grimm/Hammes/Kowalski/Robekin Quartet, Andrew Fitzpatrick

media release:

Grimm / Hammes / Kowalski / Robekin Quartet: This electroacoustic quartet mingles sounds from percussion, bassoon, strings, and electronics. This unorthodox combo deconstructs sounds from a variety of traditions and leans into the improvising avant-garde.

Andrew Fitzpatrick: As a member of the bands Bon Iver, Volcano Choir, and All Tiny Creatures, Andrew Fitzpatrick has recorded and performed extensively, including appearances at venues and festivals such as the Sydney Opera House and Montreux Jazz Festival. He has collaborated with many artists in many contexts, and has produced a body of solo work that incorporates synthesizers, guitars, field recordings, samplers,